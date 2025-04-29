R3HAB Channels Rave History with Modern Twist in ‘Right Here, Right Now’

AB, the Dutch-Moroccan EDM titan, unleashes his electrifying new single ‘Right Here, Right Now’ via Spinnin’ Records, poised to set festival season ablaze with its official release today. Fadil El Ghoul, better known as R3HAB, has reigned over the dance music landscape for more than 15 years, racking up an astonishing 12 billion streams and clinching Spotify’s coveted Most Discovered Artist title. His arsenal boasts Platinum-certified smashes like ‘All Around The World (La La La)’ and high-profile collabs with icons such as Ava Max, ZAYN, and Luis Fonsi. With over 100 Diamond, Platinum, and Gold certifications, a steady Top 20 spot on DJ Mag’s Top 100 DJs list since 2017, and his label CYB3RPVNK surpassing 4 billion streams since 2016, R3HAB remains a relentless innovator in the global EDM scene.

‘Right Here, Right Now’ is a monstrous, festival-ready banger that flips the legendary vocal hook from the 1995 sci-fi flick Strange Days – a sample Fatboy Slim turned into a classic in 1999 – into a modern big room beast. The track kicks off with eerie, cinematic vibes before charging into a relentless surge of pounding basslines and razor-sharp synths. It’s a tension-filled build-up that erupts into a drop tailor-made for euphoric, sweat-drenched festival peaks. Having already torn through colossal stages like Tomorrowland, this single fuses R3HAB’s old-school rave DNA with a cutting-edge sound that’s destined to own dancefloors worldwide.

R3HAB shared: “I’ve spent a lot of studio time crafting ‘Right Here, Right Now‘ for the festival season. After testing it on some of the world’s biggest stages like Tomorrowland, I’m ready to share it. This has been a work in process across countless sets, and the crowd reactions have been incredible. I’m excited to share this version with the world today, and I’ll keep channeling this energy into pushing my productions to new heights.”

