Swedish House Mafia introduce new label SUPERHUMAN, announce forthcoming track ‘No Enemies’

Swedish House Mafia announced the news of their new imprint to the world, SUPERHUMAN. Dubbed as the trio’s ‘new home’ on their social media, they’ve also shared the release date of a new track titled ‘No Enemies’, featuring singer-songwriter Namasenda, which drops tomorrow, Thursday 24 April.

So far, the SUPERHUMAN Instagram account has just over 8000 followers and continues to grow steadily. Fans and artists alike are excited about this next chapter, with many wishing them well in the comments on the Instagram post which announced the single.

The SUPERHUMAN website is quite minimal and obscure. After you’ve entered your email address to gain access to the site, you’re greeted with a large SUPERHUMAN logo, as well as a catalogue of releases and music videos in the background. On the site, SUPERHUMAN is described as a multi-disciplinary creative company which is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden. Additionally, it says that SUPERHUMAN is; “A SPACE FOR IDEAS. A PLATFORM FOR THOSE WHO CREATE.”

The website also includes a contact form for artists to submit music, and a page for merch which will be launched soon.

‘No Enemies’ is available for pre-save now.

