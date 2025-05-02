Robin Schulz teams up with NERVO on steaming single ‘Freaking You Out’ – Announces Pacha Ibiza residency

Germany’s most successful international artist of all time, Robin Schulz, returns with a monumental collaboration with Australian sister-duo NERVO, titled ‘Freaking You Out’ via Warner Music on 2 May.

‘Freaking You Out’ sees Robin triumphantly take on a new sonic direction, and features his alter ego KOPPY, which was introduced to the world last year. The track is a sassy and seductive blend of burly bass and sweltering synths, with silken spoken-word lyrics that include cheeky phrases like; “I’m all or nothing baby” and “It’s about to go down”. It’s the perfect backdrop for a hot and heavy rave or festival extravaganza! Speaking on the single Robin shared; “working with Nervo has been a great experience. Their fresh sound complements my style perfectly, and our friendship made the creative process even more enjoyable.”

The Grammy nominated artist is also on the precipice of his legendary Pacha Ibiza residency, which kicks off on Saturday, 10 May, while NERVO are also set to join him at Pacha Ibiza on 31 May. He just wrapped up his phenomenal North American tour too, which saw him perform in cities like Toronto, New York, Los Angeles, San Francisco as well as Chicago.

With over 20 billion streams globally, and a reputation that could stand the test of time, Robin Schulz has consistently delivered boundary-breaking releases over the course of his career. He had his breakthrough in 2014, with his reimagining of ‘Waves (feat. Mr. Probz)’, which resulted in a Grammy nomination.

Stream ‘Freaking You Out’ below:

See Robin Schulz Live:

May 10 – Robin Schulz with Oliver Heldens, Mistajam, LOVRA

May 17 – Robin Schulz with Melanie C, The Menendez Brothers, Wave Wave

May 24 – Robin Schulz with Sunnery James & Ryan Marciano, Nancie, Alle Farben

May 31 – Robin Schulz with NERVO, Love Leya, Wave Wave

Sep 06 – Robin Schulz with Icona Pop, LOVRA, The Menendez Brothers

Sep 13 – Robin Schulz with Alec Monopoly, Love Leya, Jodie Harsh

Sep 20 – Robin Schulz with Jodie Harsh, Topic, Mistajam

Sep 27 – Robin Schulz with Sunnery James & Ryan Marciano, Shouse, Nancie

Get tickets for Robin’s Pacha Ibiza residency HERE

Follow Robin Schulz:

Spotify – Facebook – Instagram

Follow NERVO:

Spotify – Facebook – Instagram

Follow KOPPY:

Spotify