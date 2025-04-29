Get lost in the dreamy soundscapes of Mistress Moon’s ‘Playing Games’

Mistress Moon is comprised of the duo, Joey Francis (aka Bad Nonno) and John Anthony DeJoria, who are both seasoned players in the lo-fi game. As Mistress Moon, they dropped their hypnotising single ‘Playing Games,’ on 18 April.

Based between LA and Austin, Mistress Moon has been churning out atmospheric tracks for a while now, and ‘Playing Games’ is their latest swing. Forget the dreamy hype, this isn’t about celestial muses or reinventing the wheel. It’s a track that doubles down on what they’re good at: moody, textured soundscapes that lean hard into nostalgia without tripping over into sentimentality. You’ve got warm beats anchoring a stack of ambient layers; think late-night vinyl crackle meets a synth hum that’s been around the block. It’s tight, controlled, and knows exactly what it’s going for.

Where this single lands depends on who’s listening. For lo-fi veterans, it’s a crisp, reliable cut—nothing flashy, just a duo flexing their chops with precision. The production’s got depth; each layer feels deliberate, not slapped together in some basement free-for-all. But if you’re expecting a genre shake-up, keep moving. ‘Playing Games’ plays it safe within Mistress Moon’s wheelhouse, less a bold leap, more a confident stride. It’s not here to disrupt the lo-fi playlist algorithm; it’s here to slot right in.

Joey Francis sums it up: “We’re not just making tracks; we’re building a universe where each song is its own world. ‘Playing Games’ blends introspection with lo-fi to create something personal yet vast.”

Strip away the grandiosity, and he’s saying they’re craftsmen, not revolutionaries. The duo’s split-city setup; LA’s polish meeting Austin’s grit – shows in the track’s balance of sleek and raw. It’s not about breaking molds; it’s about perfecting their corner of the scene. Whether that’s enough to cut through the noise is up to you, but ‘Playing Games’ proves Mistress Moon’s got the skills to back their talk.

