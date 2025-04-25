OBSIDIAN CANE & GIZELLA unleash staggering Drum ‘n Bass single ‘Crazy World’

Obsidian Cane and Gizella, the Drum ‘n Bass rebels with a cause, unleashed their second banger of the year, ‘Crazy World’, that hit the streets on April 17. This isn’t your average collaboration, Obsidian Cane, a London beat smith with serious credentials, has been slinging hits for giants like Warner Bros, EMI, and Parlophone, while syncing up soundtracks for BBC1, BBC2, and Channel 4. As half of the UK Garage crew KP, he’s the brains behind the dancefloor destroyer ‘I Need A Rhythm’ and has torn up stages at 51st State and House of Silk.

Then there’s Gizella, the vocal wildfire who torched the scene back in ’98 with her Gotcha! Records debut ‘Express Yourself’. She’s been a UK underground Garage queen ever since, her chameleon voice bending genres such as Hip-Hop, EDM, Drum ‘n Bass, Dubstep and more, while teaming up with heavyweights like Korostyle and Experimental Feelings. Together, they’re a force of nature.

Obsidian Cane ditches the usual Drum ‘n Bass chaos for a slick, heady groove that hooks you deep and doesn’t let go. It’s raw, stripped-down, and lets Gizella’s insane three-octave range run wild. Her vocals don’t just sing, they are Björk levels of otherworldly. It’s risky as hell, slowing the tempo in a scene that thrives on speed, but damn, it works. This is the kind of tune that rattles your skull and lingers in your chest, ideal for late-night raves or introspective headphone sessions.

The story behind these two? Obsidian Cane was prowling for a voice to match his vision when he caught wind of some angelic singer biking through London’s dawn streets. That was Gizella, and when their paths collided, it was game over. Different worlds: Production wizard meets genre-hopping diva, but they clicked over a shared hunger to shred the rulebook. After their killer debut ‘Never Change’, ‘Crazy World’ proves they’re not here to play nice, they’re here to redefine the game. Keep your eyes on this duo; they’re just getting started.

