Exstra returns with celestial single ‘Round & Round’ featuring Frýnn

Melodic house marvel Exstra, dropped his latest club cut, ‘Round & Round’, on 2 May via the iconic Enormous Chills label. Teaming up with Frýnn, the spellbinding vocalist renowned for working with electronic giants like CamelPhat and Mathame, this track promises to sweep listeners into a swirling soundscape of emotion and rhythmic drive.

Riding high on over 1.8 million streams, with celebrated releases on labels like Colorize and Enormous Tunes, Exstra continues to make his mark on the progressive house scene. His 2024 hits, ‘All I’ll Ever Know’ and ‘Frozen’, received support from Magnetic Magazine and House Music With Love, with radio spins on Nora En Pure’s Purified Radio and AVIRA’s The Sound Gallery (Sirius XM).

As a familiar face on major festival stages, Exstra has performed at We Belong Here in Miami and New York, where he shared the lineup with the likes of EDM titans Kaskade and Fisher. He’s also a certified master of contrast, with his distinct analog textures and organic instrumentation, which create tracks that are lush and undeniably hypnotic.

‘Round & Round’ sees Frýnn’s striking vocals soar like starlight through the dark, guiding listeners through a journey of sonic tension and release. The single features a steady house beat and a glimmering hang drum, spinning a delicate web of synths above moody basslines and pads. It’s a dancefloor daydream that will have listeners in a chokehold from beginning to end.

Exstra shared; “’Round & Round’ started as a remix of a friend’s song, but it took on a life of its own, evolving into something completely original. I was feeling inspired by the darker side of melodic club music and I wanted to create a melody that first appeared as a subtle tease—played delicately on a hang drum—before transforming into something more intense with an aggressive synth lead. After I completed the instrumental, I felt like a warm, beautiful vocal would be the perfect complement. Needless to say, Frýnn’s stunning voice brought everything together effortlessly!”

