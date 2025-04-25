Clean Bandit, Leony & Tïesto team up on poignant trance number ‘Tell Me Where U Go’

Clean Bandit are back with a bang! The trio dropped their brand new single today ‘Tell Me Where U Go’, a trance-fuelled anthem featuring Tiësto and German siren Leony.

Released via the legendary Ministry of Sound imprint, ‘Tell Me Where U Go’ initially debuted during Tiësto’s set at Ultra Miami, sending shockwaves through the crowd.

The track has a particularly interesting back story, and is actually the result of a therapy session. Clean Bandit’s Jack Patterson, had a post-therapy revelation after his therapist enquired about his dissociating. Jack revealed; “my therapist said I dissociate sometimes. She said to me, “tell me where you go”. After the session I went to the studio, and we made this song. I wrote it with my new best friend Jason Gill and lyrical geniuses Cleo Tighe and Jake Torrey.”

With vulnerability at its core, the track boldly touches on themes of mental and emotional health, while still firmly holding an infectious dancefloor appeal. The single is cinematic, extravagant and emotionally moving. It reigns in a new, fresh era for Clean Bandit, and phenomenally expands their repertoire.

Clean Bandit have consistently made their mark since their big break in 2013. Since then, they’ve collaborated with the likes of Sean Paul, Jess Glynne, Zara Larsson and Demi Lovato, while they’ve amassed billions of streams and four UK #1s.

Watch the official lyric video below:

