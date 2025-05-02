Second Act, First Drop: Max White’s Triumphant Return Hits #1

After two decades away from the decks, Max White has reemerged with force, reminding the dance world that passion never truly fades. Once a fixture in the underground circuit, Max stepped back from nightlife to pursue a medical career. But last year, the pull of the beat proved too strong. His return culminated in the release of ‘Need You’, a high-octane mainstage anthem featuring soaring vocals from rising artist Mary Lova. Dropped just ahead of Ultra Music Festival, the track made immediate waves – both on dancefloors and in charts.

‘Need You’ surged to #1 on the Beatport Top 100 Mainstage Release Chart, leapfrogging heavyweight releases from Armin van Buuren, Steve Angello, and R3HAB. For a comeback artist, it was an unprecedented moment. “I’m humbled to be sharing space with the artists who shaped my sound,” Max admitted, reflecting on his rapid resurgence. With support from both fans and industry names, the single marked a thunderous return – one that felt both inevitable and electrifying.

Now, with a string of shows booked across the U.S. and Ibiza, and fresh collaborations already in motion, Max White is setting the tone for a new chapter. No longer just a comeback, this second act feels like ignition. The energy, the momentum, the music: it’s all hitting harder than ever.

