Alok announces massive arena show in São Paulo, Brazil

Brazilian icon, Alok, surprised fans with the announcement of an unprecedented live show in São Paulo, Brazil, in collaboration with Los Angeles-based collective Urban Theory.

The show is titled the Aurea Tour, and is an extension of his Keep Art Human performances at Coachella last month, where he fervently made his stance known about AI and the power of ‘keeping art human’. His groundbreaking performance saw him join forces with 50 dancers from Urban Theory, who performed in sync with him by using only their hands, while dressed in all black and silver goggles.

The show is set to take place at the Arena Pacaembu Free Market on 28 June 2025. News of the tour officially dropped yesterday on Alok’s social media, where he added that it’s a one of a kind experience celebrating creativity, art and the human imagination. On Instagram he shared; “Coming up: Aurea Tour in São Paulo • ‘Keep Art Human’. For the first time in Brazil, a unique experience that celebrates art, creativity, and the power of human imagination with the participation of the group @urbantheory_, on an unprecedented stage.”

Pre-sales went live yesterday, 7 May 2025, you can sign up HERE. General tickets are available from 12pm on 8, May 2025.

Follow Alok:

Spotify – Instagram – Facebook – X