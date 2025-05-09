Soft Changa ignite a new chapter with mesmerising single ‘Surely’

Eccentric duo Soft Changa unveiled their latest offering, ‘Surely’, a hypnotic, heart-stirring single released via House Of Frequency on 9 May, 2025. This marks a bold new stride for the duo, comprised of Jo.Ke, who happens to be the voice behind the the iconic Burning Man soundtrack ‘Who Loves The Sun’, as well as his long-time collaborator, ulises, a sonic wanderer blending indigenous instruments with modern textures.

Having captivated global audiences at Burning Man and WOMOON, Soft Changa are quickly carving out a space as one of electronic music’s most magnetic acts. Having emerged from Berlin’s underground, Jo.Ke is a poetic, multilingual artist with over 2.2 million monthly Spotify listeners, known for his soulful vocals and his work with the organic electronic collective Feathered Sun. Meanwhile, ulises brings a mystical edge, from Buenos Aires to the world, melding folk, techno and spiritual influences into a sound shaped by the teachings of Zen Buddhism, as well as Depeche Mode. Together, they craft an alchemical fusion, ancient yet futuristic, emotional yet danceable.

‘Surely’ is a dreamlike spiral of rhythm and reflection: shuffling beats, hypnotic synths, wistful guitar licks, and a vocal aching with longing. Written by both members and produced by ulises, it’s a euphoric dancefloor anthem that lifts spirits, while offering an atmosphere of introspection too.

Soft Changa told us: “Our newest release ‘Surely’ talks about the feeling of missing that special person, especially and even more so when surrounded by people in the euphoric mood of a party. How no matter if you‘re having a really good time and with plenty of friends and beautiful others you just wish your loved one was there with you.”

Stream ‘Surely’ below:

Follow Soft Changa:

Instagram – Soundcloud – Youtube – Spotify

Follow Jo.Ke:

Instagram – Facebook – Soundcloud – Youtube – Spotify

Follow ulises:

Instagram – Soundcloud – Spotify