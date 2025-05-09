R3HAB unleashes peak-time monster ‘The Chase’ 

Global superstar R3HAB is on a roll like never before! After the release of his smash hit ‘Right Here, Right Now’, which came out two weeks ago on the iconic Spinnin’ Records imprint, he’s back with another mega-hit ‘The Chase’ out now on Tomorrowland Music.

The single, which dropped on 9 May, rides the wave of unstoppable momentum that the Dutch-Moroccan platinum producer has created with his recent releases, as well as his string of main stage performances at festivals like Tomorrowland and Empire Music Festival in Guatemala.

The track is a peak-time dream, with a playful, seductive vocal refrain which includes the phrases; “I like the music loud, hit me now, we don’t need no resistance”, and “I can’t give up the chase”. Energetically, the track is magnetising and blissful, filled with scintillating synths, a fiery beat, and supercharged melody that commands movement, and the listeners uninterrupted attention. In short, it’s a menacing full-body experience that will throw dancefloors into a complete frenzy!

Speaking on the track, R3HAB reveals that he’s played it at a number of festivals already; “The Chase’ has been a staple of my sets for the past few months, I’ve tested multiple versions live at the biggest festival stages around the world like Tomorrowland, EDC, GMO Sonic, and more. My fans have been asking frequently for a release date, and I’m excited that the day is finally here. It’s been a pleasure working with Tomorrowland on another release, we’re happy to share it with the world today. Enjoy!”

Stream ‘The Chase’ below:

Follow R3HAB:

Website – Spotify – Instagram – Facebook