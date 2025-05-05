Armin Van Buuren announces 51 track album ‘Breathe Out’

Armin Van Buuren’s highly anticipated album Breathe Out is set to drop on 27 June 2025.

The gargantuan 51 track album features recent hits like ‘Dream A Little Dream’ featuring Sam Gray, ‘Euphoria’ with ALOK, as well as ‘Freedom’ with Oliver Heldens.

Breathe Out, is Armin’s ninth studio album and follows his previously released LP Breathe In which was released last year. On social media, Armin revealed the inspiration behind the album was driven by his shift in lifestyle, and prioritising his physical and mental health. He shared; “As many of you know, I’ve been on a personal journey these past years. Prioritizing meditating, fitness, and mental health, all while touring the world, is part of this life-changing chapter called ‘BREATHE’. The music that’s on this album reflects on this journey and creative headspace.” Pre-save Breathe Out HERE

Armin is set to perform at Ushuaïa Ibiza across nine dates from 8 June to 28 September this Summer, secure your tickets HERE

Stream Breathe In below:

