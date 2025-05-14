Wuki lights up 2025 with explosive drops, viral hits and a collaboration with Skrillex!

Grammy-nominated producer and all-around sonic disruptor Wuki (aka Kris Barman), is charging into 2025 with unstoppable momentum! After tearing up Coachella’s Heineken House stage with one of the weekend’s most talked-about sets, and dropping the explosive ‘BIGGY BAP’ with Skrillex on April 1st, Wuki is proving he’s not just riding the wave, he’s creating it.

True to form, Wuki continues to flip expectations on their head. His latest sensation, ‘Ain’t It Fun’, is testament to this. The track is a bold and bass-heavy rework of the iconic Paramore anthem, and continues to turn heads and feed dancefloors since its release on 2, May 2025. Originally a bootleg that built cult status among DJs and fans alike, the track’s official release on Breakaway Records has only amplified its reach, racking up love from the likes of Diplo, and over 30,000 creators across TikTok and Instagram.

Wuki has carved out a lane entirely his own, and has built a reputation for seamlessly stitching together booty breaks, electro, house and anything else he can warp into a floor-filler. His Coachella set wasn’t just a performance, it was a full-on dance riot. Fans were treated to a genre-smashing mix of his biggest bangers, surprise IDs, and first listens of what’s to come.

His collaboration with Skrillex is a wild ride through distorted basslines, animated vocal chops and genre-melting mayhem, a perfect storm that embodies their shared passion for breaking rules and melting minds. Speaking on this epic collaboration Wuki shared; “I first met Sonny almost 12 years ago now. We toured in BANDS in VANS. That’s how old we are. When I met him I could tell bro was built different. He had only been producing on Ableton for a few months but his work ethic was insane. Every second he was on his computer trying to make new music. Ngl seeing him become skrillex was like a fire in my ass to step it up. I realized to excel at things you have to be obsessed. Crazy full circle moment for us to get this collab out.”

Now, with ‘Ain’t It Fun’ taking over stages and streaming platforms alike, Wuki cements his role as a driving force in dance music’s future, through blending raw emotion, nostalgic hooks and sweat-soaked beats into something truly unforgettable.

Wuki’s Upcoming Tour Dates:

May 23, 2025 – Minneapolis, MN @ Crave Rooftop

May 24, 2025 – Kansas City, MO @ Aura

May 26, 2025 – Queens, NY @ The Summer Club

May 30, 2025 – Sunnyvale, CA @ PURE Nightclub

May 31, 2025 – Tempe, AZ @ Sunbar Tempe

June 13, 2025 – Seattle, WA @ Q Nightclub

June 14, 2025 – Portland, OR @ 45 East

June 20–21, 2025 – Chicago, IL @ Meltin’ Margs Festival

July 18, 2025 – Boom, Belgium @ Tomorrowland

July 25, 2025 – Salmo, BC @ Shambhala Music Festival

