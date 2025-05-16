Don Diablo’s alter ego CONTROL ALT DΞLΞTΞ drops seismic grime-influenced track ‘Head Banger’ with UK Grime legend Scruffizer

Don Diablo’s alter-ego CONTROL ALT DΞLΞTΞ returns with an explosive grime-influenced track with UK grime icon Scrufizzer. The monumental single, ‘Head Banger’, was released on pioneering UK-based label and platform UKF, and happens to be Don’s first release on the label.

CONTROL ALT DΞLΞTΞ is Don’s drum and bass alias, which has released six other singles since last year, including the hit ‘Maniac’ , which was a drum and bass re-make of the 1983 hit ‘Maniac’ by Michael Sembello.

‘Head Banger’ hits like a sonic supernova, with Scruffizer’s powerful vocals catapulting the track into the stratosphere. The track opens with distorted vocal loops before spiraling into glitchy, post-apocalyptic synths straight out of an AI-run dystopia. Then comes the drop, a seismic, bass-loaded blast engineered to shatter speakers and dismantle dancefloors.

With CONTROL ALT DΞLΞTΞ, Don Diablo ditches the familiar and dives head first into the raw, unfiltered chaos of the UK underground! Don Diablo excitedly shared; “Dropping my first official release on UKF with my brother Scrufizzer, our second record together is a full circle moment! I have always loved the label and their unique sense of community. This one hits harder, faster, and deeper. Don Diablo pres. CONTROL ALT DΞLΞTΞ is just getting started… and I couldn’t be more excited.”

Catch Don Diablo on tour in North America this Summer!

Stream ‘Head Banger’ below:

Don Diablo’s Upcoming Tour Dates :



May 16 – Duplex – Prague, CZ

May 31 – Jun 02 – NAMELESS Festival – Annone Di Brianza, IT

Jun 13 – The Church – Denver, CO

Jun 14 – New City GasM – Montreal, QC

Jun 26 – Holika Festival – Calahorra, ES

Jul 09 – FEQ – Québec, QQ

Jul 11 – Ramova Theatre – Chicago, IL

Jul 12 – Echostage – Washington, DC

Jul 18 – The Midway – San Francisco, CA

Jul 19 – The Rooftop at Pier 17 – New York City, NY

Jul 20 – Cabana Pool Bar – Toronto, ON

Jul 30 – Opium – Barcelona, ES

