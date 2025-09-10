Cedric Gervais talks origins, online influence, and new music [Interview]

With a GRAMMY to his name and an instinctive feel for dancefloor anthems, Cedric Gervais is one of the most dynamic figures in electronic music. Born in Marseille, France his career took off in Miami, Florida with his GRAMMY-award winning remix of Lana Del Rey’s ‘Summertime Sadness’.

From early residencies at iconic clubs like Miami’s Club Space to dominating the Beatport and Billboard charts, Cedric Gervais has consistently blurred the lines between the underground and commercial. Beyond his success as a producer and DJ, Cedric has proven his versatility with high-profile collaborations alongside David Guetta, Nile Rodgers, and Chris Willis. His signature sleek sound has not only kept him at the top of global festival lineups, but has also influenced a new generation of artists. As he continues to evolve through his label Delecta Records and global radio presence, Cedric Gervais remains a vital force driving electronic music forward.

In our interview with Cedric, he discusses his early days as a DJ in Miami, working with David Guetta, the role of social media and what he has in store for the rest of the year.

Your career has spanned club residencies, a GRAMMY-award and iconic film appearances. When you reflect on your journey, what are the first three words that come to mind?

KEEP WORKING HARD.

At just 19-years-old, you made a bold move to relocate from France to the U.S. What was that transition like for you culturally and musically?

The transition was very difficult. I arrived with no money and didn’t speak a word of English. Musically, the U.S. was very hip-hop driven at the time, which was quite different from where I came from. However, I knew this was the right place for me to be as an artist to grow and push myself.

In a recent interview, it was revealed that you wanted to scrap the demo for ‘A Better World’. However, David Guetta encouraged you to keep it and suggested that you two collaborate on it. Can you tell us what changed your mind and how the creative process unfolded with David Guetta?

The idea for that song had been with me for a long time. Years ago, I played it for David, and he told me he loved it, but with my busy work and touring schedule, it ended up sitting on the shelf. When I was back in the studio with David more recently, sharing new ideas, he reminded me about the track and said, “What about that ‘A Better World’ record?” That’s when we brought it back to life together.

How did your GRAMMY win for the ‘Summertime Sadness’ remix shape the trajectory of your career, both personally and creatively?

Creatively, it was difficult for a while. After you accomplish something like winning a GRAMMY, you start chasing to do the same thing with a new record, but it’s not something that can just be duplicated. Personally, winning opened even more doors for me. It put me in rooms and conversations that would’ve been much harder to access before.

Stream the remix below:

With such an extensive remix catalogue, how do you approach reinterpreting an artist’s work? Is there something specific which determines whether the track will get your signature twist?

For me, it’s always about the song and the melody. If I can hear it fitting into my style, then I’ll do it. However, I’ve turned down big artists before, not because I didn’t like them or their music, but because I didn’t feel like I could make something that made the original even better.

As a fixture in the European and North American electronic music scenes, how has this dual cultural perspective influenced your sound or musical identity?

The electronic scenes in Europe and America are two very different worlds. It’s very hard to fit into both. That’s why I always make sure to spend my summers in Europe because the energy and scene there inspire me in ways that feed back into my music.

You’ve acted in the blockbuster film Pain & Gain by Michael Bay as well as Deep Water Horizon by Pete Berg to name just a few. If you had the opportunity to score a film, what kind of story would you want the music to tell, and what would the title track be?

If I were to score a film, the story would have to fit the scene. Overall, producing music for movies is very different than creating standalone tracks.

Your record label Delecta Records has been around for 9 years. What makes a track or an artist stand out to you as Delecta Records material?

I don’t have one singular style for the label. I focus on signing good music and helping up-and-coming artists with my platform.

With technology, music platforms, software and social media constantly evolving, where do you see the role of DJ’s and producers heading over the next 7 – 10 years?

I hope that DJs and producers return to what matters most and where I got my start from: the music and the dancefloor. In my opinion, social media is ruining our industry right now. I would like to see more people back on the dance floor, just enjoying themselves and the music.

As someone that’s influenced both mainstream and underground scenes, what legacy do you hope to leave behind?

Honestly, I don’t think too much about legacy because I believe I still have a lot more that I am supposed to do.

What can we expect from you for the rest of 2025? Do you have any exciting collaborations, releases or projects that we should keep an eye out for?

I am working on a lot of new music, and can’t wait for people to hear it

