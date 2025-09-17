Inside the world of Dr. Fresch: Bass music’s renegade [Interview]

Dr. Fresch has become a defining force in the evolution of bass music. Launching his career in 2013 after winning Insomniac’s Discovery Project, he quickly made a name for himself with an explosive sound that fuses West Coast Hip Hop with hard-hitting electronic music. His breakout tracks, including releases on Insomniac Records and collaborations with names like BIJOU and Mina Knock, earned him a loyal fanbase and placements on festival lineups like EDC Las Vegas and CRSSD.

With a growing discography, high-impact live sets, and a visceral, ever-growing influence, Dr. Fresch continues to blur boundaries while staying true to the underground roots that shaped him. In our exclusive interview, Dr. Fresch discusses his “big break”, the influence of West Coast Hip Hop, what’s on his playlist and more.

You’re known for your Hip Hop flips like your remix of J.Cole’s ‘No Role Modelz’ and the flip of Flatbush Zombies track ‘222’ with Tape B. What is it about Hip Hop that consistently inspires you to put your own twist on it?

I grew up in the San Francisco Bay Area as a massive fan of West Coast Hip Hop. As a teenager, I learned to make G-Funk and Hyphy beats in addition to the electro house I was DJing at the time. I’ve never stopped incorporating Hip Hop and West Coast vibes into my tunes since!

It’s been about a decade since you started the Dr. Fresch project. Looking back at your formative years, was there a moment or experience when you realised “you’ve made it”?

Quitting my job in 2015 and hitting the road as Dr. Fresch full time was huge. EDC 2015 and The DoLab at Coachella that year were life changing for me as well. Most recently, selling out the Hollywood Palladium in 2022 was absolutely major; I used to view this as the pinnacle of a DJ’s touring career, now I’m here 🙂

In an interview you revealed that you started your label House Call Records before you became Dr. Fresch. What was the motivation behind starting House Call Records, and how do you see the label evolving in the near future?

I started House Call Records in 2020 – BUT! I founded and ran two labels previously: Prep School Recordings and a label whose name I can’t discuss for legal reasons. I’ve always said that the community around what I’m doing as an artist is just as important to me – and that’s why and how I ended up starting my first record label before I launched the Dr. Fresch project. The motivation behind starting House Call Records was to create a platform to promote Bass House and Midtempo Bass artists’ music on a singular level and a community level. I wanted to gather likeminded and similar artists whose music I could help promote – and who I could bring on the road with me!

Let’s talk about the name Dr. Fresch. Before using this moniker you were known as Tony Fresch, what inspired you to add “Dr.” to your artist name?

I started DJing open format, hip hop and club sets under my own name – Tony Fresch. Eventually I built a brand in Hollywood as DJ Tony Fresch performing this sound. When the time came that I was ready to launch an artist project, I STILL wanted to use my last name, so like Dr. Dre, I added the “Dr.” to it, and continued to perform under both monikers.

Your sound is a fusion of Bass, Hip Hop and House. Are there any lesser-known regional scenes or genres that have influenced your sound?

You got it! The inspiration behind my sound is West Coast Hip Hop, NuMetal, and 2000’s Electro House / Blog House – mixed with some modern West Coast Bass flare. It’s the common denominators between these three genres you can hear in the kick / sub, gritty basses and retro 80s funk synths that come through in my music.

What’s your favourite song at the moment, and do you have anything on your playlist that would surprise your fans?

Loving LYNY – ‘Section’. Maybe! Peso Pluma – ‘gervonta’ has been a fav this year.

If you had the opportunity to DJ on the moon, what would your opening track be?

Ice Cube –‘Hello’

What’s the weirdest sound you’ve ever sampled or wanted to sample?

The intro sound for my song ‘Feedback’ is a loop of the crowd yelling at Sound Nightclub in Hollywood. I’ve been meaning to sample Gneiss rock in Joshua Tree and haven’t yet!

What does the rest of 2025 have in store for Dr. Fresch? Are there any projects or collaborations fans should keep an eye out for?

I just dropped my remix of Disturbed – ‘Down With The Sickness’, so go check that out! Also, I’m going to be releasing some originals with my main man Mina Knock, and possibly hitting the road with him too! I’m also putting together a handful big shows across the US for early 2026 that will get announced VERY soon. 🙂 thanks for having me!

