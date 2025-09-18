Poppy Baskcomb talks dream collaborations, advice for emerging singer-songwriters & more [Interview]

Poppy Baskcomb has emerged as one of the most dynamic and in-demand vocalists in dance music. Known for her monumental vocals and emotionally-charged lyrics, the UK-based artist has lent her voice and writing talent to the likes of Tiësto, Kaskade, Oliver Heldens, Meduza and more. From the trance-tinged single ‘Heart Cry’, to her latest hit ‘Rain’ with Miss Monique, Poppy’s evocative vocal presence and star quality has had an unwavering impact on the global EDM scene.

In this exclusive interview, we catch up with Poppy to talk about her songwriting process, advice for burgeoning singer-songwriters, the biggest turning point in her career and more.

Stream ‘Rain’ below, while reading the interview:

Where are you right now, and how has your day or night been so far?

Helloooooo, I’m currently back in London recovering from Ibiza… and my day has been good! Done some writing at home, so had to dust off logic.

Your songwriting is incredibly emotive and moving. How do you usually start writing a song, do the lyrics or melody come first?

Thank you! Most of the time it’s melody. I’m definitely that girl that’ll sit with an SM7 just singing into a mic whilst the track is playing, I find that’s the best thing to do and it helps you to stop overthinking what’s right and just go with the flow. However on a rare occasion I can start with lyrics.

You’ve worked with heavyweights like Tiësto, MEDUZA, Oliver Heldens and Kaskade. What makes a collaboration truly click for you?

For me I find it’s when you both love the song. You were excited about it when you wrote it and that energy carries over.

Is there an artist or producer on your wish-list that you’d absolutely love to work with?

Loads. In the dance world Calvin Harris, Swedish House Mafia, Dom Dolla, John Summit, Disclosure, Kettema, Bicep, Overmono. And then Beyoncé (my idol).

Who were some of your early musical inspirations before entering the dance scene?

My parents are big on music. My mum is a disco queen/New Romantic lover and my dad is more of a folk/Rocker kind of guy, they met in the middle with Fleetwood Mac. So I grew up on a wide variety of genres and artist. If my parents said a name of an artist or album and I didn’t know it, they would sit me down and play me their music. The first CD I bought with my pocket money was Britney Spears Greatest Hits: My Prerogative. So along with my parents music I was a true pop princess of 2000s, dance routines and alllll.

You’ve built your career over a period of almost ten years. Was there a moment you almost gave up? If so, what kept you going?

Oh so many moments. This industry really provides you with the highest of highs and the lowest of lows. At the end of the day I would have to say my passion kept me going. I love what I do and I can’t imagine doing anything else, so failing wasn’t an option.

Can you describe the biggest turning point in your career so far?

Honestly lockdown. I know that sounds odd but I thrived in it. I was on zoom sessions everyday and when I wasn’t on zoom I was recording vocals and writing on the piano. Some of those zoom sessions introduced me to people that would lead to me first U.K. top 20. So I think that was really a turning point in my career.

What advice would you give to emerging singer-songwriters who would love to do what you’re doing?

I have said this before in another interview but I have if written down in my notes for aspiring writers and singers whenever they ask me for advice:

Keep going. It took me 7 years of writing, singing, sessions, networking and hustling to even get my foot in the door. And took me 10 years in total to be in the position I am now. There is no short cut and there are no overnight successes.

Keep practising. Write, write and write. And naturally over time your writing will get better and better. If you can’t play chords either learn them or download apps like TONALY that can help you make progressions. Write to YouTube beats that are uploaded on there. Don’t be a d!ck. The industry is smaller than you think and word spreads. Just be a nice person and people will hype you up 🙂

What’s a lyric of yours that holds the most meaning to you right now?

“In the silence there’s a sound / of my teardrops on the ground / and they fall just like the rain”

What’s something your fans would be surprised to learn about you?

I spend a lot of my spare time playing Red Dead Redemption 2. Like a lot.

What’s next for you in 2025 and early 2026? Do you have any solo projects or surprises on the horizon?

I’ve got some exciting collabs coming up to finish off the end of the year, so keep your eyes and ears open for those. Also got something else in the works, but I’ll keep that a secret for a while longer.

