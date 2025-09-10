Dark Mode Light Mode
Popular Searches
Trending Now

Keep Up to Date with the Most Important News

By pressing the Subscribe button, you confirm that you have read and are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
Follow Us
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Follow Us
What are You Looking For?
Popular Searches
Trending Now

Keep Up to Date with the Most Important News

By pressing the Subscribe button, you confirm that you have read and are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
Goldrush Music Festival announces set times
The world’s first social music platform, PLAYY. Music has launched!
Cedric Gervais talks origins, online influence, and new music [Interview]

The world’s first social music platform, PLAYY. Music has launched!

September 10, 2025
byYourEDM Staff

PLAYY. Music has officially launched! It’s the world’s first social music platform, tailor-made for independent artists and organisations. The revolutionary platform has been in the making for nearly two decades, and offers a holistic, sustainable alternative for creators.

PLAYY. Music is not another streaming option, instead it’s a practical, ethical and forward-thinking solution that puts the power in the hands of those who create the music. In one unified hub, artists can manage all aspects of their career; from bookings, to live gigs, engaging with fans, streaming, sample sharing, sales, fundraising as well as licensing. It’s never been this simple and convenient for artists to take control of their career, and their finances!

For decades, the music industry has been controlled and monopolised by corporations, gatekeepers and systems which do not serve artists. PLAYY. Music offers a revolutionary system that allows artists to own their brand, voice and business in a transparent and truly authentic manner.

Advertisement

Join the PLAYY. Music movement and sign up today!

Follow PLAYY. : 

Website Facebook Instagram

September 10, 2025
byYourEDM Staff

Keep Up to Date with the Most Important News

By pressing the Subscribe button, you confirm that you have read and are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
Previous Post

Goldrush Music Festival announces set times

September 10, 2025
Next Post

Cedric Gervais talks origins, online influence, and new music [Interview]

September 10, 2025
Advertisement

Recommended for You