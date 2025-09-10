The world’s first social music platform, PLAYY. Music has launched!

PLAYY. Music has officially launched! It’s the world’s first social music platform, tailor-made for independent artists and organisations. The revolutionary platform has been in the making for nearly two decades, and offers a holistic, sustainable alternative for creators.

PLAYY. Music is not another streaming option, instead it’s a practical, ethical and forward-thinking solution that puts the power in the hands of those who create the music. In one unified hub, artists can manage all aspects of their career; from bookings, to live gigs, engaging with fans, streaming, sample sharing, sales, fundraising as well as licensing. It’s never been this simple and convenient for artists to take control of their career, and their finances!

For decades, the music industry has been controlled and monopolised by corporations, gatekeepers and systems which do not serve artists. PLAYY. Music offers a revolutionary system that allows artists to own their brand, voice and business in a transparent and truly authentic manner.

