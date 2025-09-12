Steve Aoki reimagines Cascada’s timeless hit ‘Everytime We Touch’ and shares sensational music video

2025 marks 20 years since dance music trio Cascada dropped their groundbreaking hit ‘Everytime We Touch’.

Dim Mak Records boss, producer and DJ extraordinaire Steve Aoki remixed the iconic track, and has been blasting it at the biggest festivals like Tomorrowland, and legendary venues such as Ibiza’s Ushuaïa this Summer. The remix sees Steve Aoki douse the original with a turbo-charged touch, 90’s rave synths, a cinematic atmosphere, along with newly recorded vocals by Maggie Reilly.

The very first version of the song emerged in 1992 and was written by Cascada’s vocalist Maggie Reilly. In 2005, Cascada unveiled their otherworldly version, produced by the trio’s DJ’s Manian and Yanou, which took the world by storm almost instantaneously!

Steve Aoki’s trailblazing rendition is accompanied by a fun-loving music video in which Maggie sings her heart out on a yacht, while Steve joins her and a party later ensues. Footage of Steve and Maggie performing the remix live on festival stages are interspersed throughout the video, along with footage of the audience having the time of their lives.

Speaking on the remix, Steve shared; “‘Everytime We Touch’ was one of those songs that defined an era for dance music. It lit up dance floors and connected people all over the world. Putting my own spin on it is like revisiting that energy but blasting it into 2025 with the kind of drops and chaos I love to bring. It’s nostalgia, it’s euphoria, and it’s pure Aoki energy in one track.”

Watch the video below:

Follow Steve Aoki:

Spotify – Instagram – Facebook – X

Follow Cascada:

Spotify – Instagram – Facebook – X