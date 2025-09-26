Jamis talks Tomorrowland 2025, new music and shares an exclusive mix [Interview]

From the heart of Italy to the biggest festival stages in the world, Jamis has carved out a bold and presence in the EDM scene.

From collaborations like ‘Renegade Master’ with Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike and ‘Boom Boom Boom’ with Armin van Buuren, he has consistently pushed boundaries and decimated limits. Always evolving, Jamis has released music on prominent labels like Revealed Recordings, Protocol, Smash The House and Armada, highlighting his diversity and technical prowess. Additionally he has performed at some of the biggest festivals in the world, like Ultra Europe and most recently Tomorrowland Belgium where he shared the stage with Steve Aoki.

In our exclusive interview with Jamis, he reveals more about his musical roots, plans for 2026, upcoming releases and what’s on his playlist. He also shares an exclusive mix featuring music by Adriatique, Layton Giordani and more.

How did your musical journey begin? Was there a particular moment or musical influence that inspired you to dedicate your life to music?

Music has always been present in my house. My father is a huge fan of bands like Queen, Pink Floyd, and Led Zeppelin; every Saturday afternoon, nowadays, he listens to their songs at full volume. My mother listens to a lot of Italian pop music. My aunt is a musician, a conservatory graduate. My main influences come from them. My love for the dance genre began when I was thirteen, together with four friends. We liked listening to Euro Dance/Techno music (Gigi D’Agostino, DJ Ross, Prezioso, Fargetta, Gabry Ponte, Eiffel 65, Molella, Albertino, DJ Alligator, Mario Piu, Franchino, Ricky Le Roy, Gabri Fasano) they were our musical references. Around the age of fourteen I asked for my first console and from there I started playing and falling in love with music.

‘Miss You’ has become a massive hit, and now has over 100 million streams! Can you walk us through how that track came to life from the initial idea to release?

‘Miss You’ was born during the most painful time for our world (during COVID). I’d like to start by saying that COVID helped me greatly in reflecting on my musical journey. It gave me time to revisit my past and allowed me to sit down with my team via video call to reflect on many things. ‘Let It Bleed’ and ‘Miss You’ were the first step in my musical evolution.

‘Miss You’ was born from Poppy’s magnificent voice. The lyrics are poetic, I immediately fell in love with the song, and we produced the instrumental simply by listening to our emotions and vibes. I thank Selected for releasing the track and for introducing me to Nu Aspect with which we concluded the production.

You’ve collaborated with industry giants like Armin van Buuren and Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike. What’s one lesson or insight you’ve gained from working with artists of that caliber?

Working and releasing tracks with artists like Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike, Armin Van Buuren, Nicky Romero, and Steve Aoki is everything. When you have the gift of working with these great names, every word and message they say helps you grow. The greatest lesson has been listening.

Tell us about your creative setup. Do you prefer using a laptop to produce or a studio setup? Are there any gear or plugins that you swear by?

Both laptop and studio. In Studio Logic, I also have FL on my laptop. My production team currently consists of three people: Me, Federico, and Simo. We work in the studio in Milan, and when we’re not together, we talk and have great phone calls to talk about music and tracks to create. Me and Simone are a bit crazy in the group, Federico is the wise guy. If I had to describe us all together, they would be: CRAZY, BALANCED, CLEAN, PASSION. Always remember PAST, PRESENT, FUTURE is our motto every day before starting work. We’re friends before we’re partners. And all three of us have a huge love for music.

Tomorrowland is one of the biggest stages in the world. How did it feel returning for the 2025 edition, and how did this year’s experience compare to your previous performances?

This year was a huge thrill. Playing with Steve on the mainstage was something unique. It’s always a dream to go to Tomorrowland. I played there in 2018 on the Smash The House stage. The vibes and emotions you feel at that festival are hard to explain. There’s no difference over the years; it’s always wonderful to be there. I hope to be able to return soon.

As an Italian artist, how has your roots influenced your taste in music as well as your musical direction?

I was born in a small town in Tuscany, near Florence, surrounded by greenery and woods. In the winter it snows, in the summer it’s wonderful. I have the opportunity to experience peace, tranquility, and silence, which often allows you to reflect and think about tracks to build.

What’s on your playlist right now? Are there any songs or artists you’re listening to that might surprise us?

In my days I listen to the Apparat, Lorde, Odesza, Labyrinth, Apache, Rufus Du Sol, Florence + The Machine, Lana Del Rey. And one thing I love is going to listen to when I’m traveling and listening to the singers I’d really like to make a track with.

If you could build your dream festival lineup, which 3 artists (dead or alive) would you want to share a stage with?

There are too many artists with whom it would be wonderful to share the stage (I’ve already shared it with many). We work towards that too. There are artists who were idols to me and who I’ve had the fortune of working with, others I’ve had the pleasure of meeting, and still others who have written to me and moved me. I’d love to one day look back at myself as a fifteen-year-old at my first performances and smile with happiness.

You’ve evolved a lot over the last few years. Where do you see the Jamis sound going in the next 2-3 years? Are there any specific styles or sounds you’re excited to explore?

I’m in perfect harmony with my team. My manager, Carlo Alberto, and I talk every day and always try to improve. Together with Chicco and Simo, I’m constantly evolving musically; we have clear ideas about what we want to do. We’re a fantastic team and we complement each other. We have several goals to achieve, and there’s a lot of new stuff coming up for 2026. Carlo Alberto has an excellent relationship with the booking agents I work with; I’ll announce the 2026 tours in the coming months. So, the prospects are great. As for music, I can tell you that I want to continue listening to my emotions and feelings and sharing them with my fans. Music is fundamental to my vision, I believe, and I’m convinced that hard work always pays off. I like to think that even though the world has evolved so much and almost everything revolves around social media, music can still be the first priority for a DJ and producer.

What does the rest of 2025 look like for you? Are there any releases or collaborations in the works?

At the end of September, I’ll release a track with singer Ekko. It’s a great song. I’ve been working on several collaborations with some big names for months, but we can’t say anything else for now. There’s some big news coming in 2026.



Stream the mix below:

Tracklist:

Jamis, HRRTZ, Orem-Watching Over Me (Extended Mix)

Madonna-Like a Prayer (Autograf Remix)

Rivo-Last Night (Extended)

Moderat, &ME, Rampa, Keinemusik-More Love (Rampa &ME Remix)

Monolik-Father Ocean_(Ben Böhmer Remix)

Adriatique, BipolarSunshine-Love_s A Game (Extended Mix)

MORTEN, Bonn, ARTBAT-Hollow (feat. Bonn) (Extended Mix)

Ellie Goulding, Anyma (ofc)-Hypnotized (John Summit Remix)

RÜFÜS DU SOL-In the Moment (Adriatique Extended Remix)

Swedish House Mafia, Fred again-TurnOn The Lights again.. (feat. Future) [Anyma Remix]

Vintage Culture, Adam Sellouk-Find A Way (Adam Sellouk Remi)

Linney, Layton Giordani, Sarah De Warren-Act Of God feat. Linney feat. Sarah de Warren(CamelPhat Extended Remix)

Y do I, Anyma (ofc)-TheEnd Of Genesys (Extended Mix)

Steve Aoki, Bonn, Jamis-Thanks To You feat. Bonn (Extended Mix)

