Alden Song and 20XII share scintillating house number ‘Spin’

September 16, 2025
byYourEDM Staff
Alden Song x 20XII / Courtesy PR

Alden Song continues his artistic evolution with the release of ‘Spin’, an unapologetic new single featuring LA-based singer-songwriter 20XII

‘Spin’ sees two rapidly rising artists join forces to create an exciting and highly energetic number targeted for the dancefloor. The track is an enigmatic blend of House and electronica, with a vibrant, catchy melody along with a soulful groove. 20XII’s lyrics, vocals and charisma add an inescapable warmth and personalised touch to the single, heightening and expanding it in a remarkable manner. 

For Alden Song, ‘Spin’ follows the success of his previously released Afro House single ‘Tekera’ with South African producer Iti. Alden is known for his DJ sets at New York hotspots like Cielo and Pink Elephant, while he continues to raise the bar with his own productions. On the other hand, 20XII is renowned for her evocative rap style and her viral hit ‘TALK MY SHH’, which boasts millions of views and counting. Sharing more on the track, 20XII shares; “it’s for anyone who needs to feel alive and unstoppable on the dance floor.” 

‘Spin’ is a celebration of authentic creative connection and passion! It’s a bold, triumphant statement from two artists who are earnestly carving their own path.

Stream ‘Spin’ below:

 

Follow Alden Song:

InstagramSpotifySoundcloud  

Follow 20XII:

InstagramSpotifyYouTube  

September 16, 2025
byYourEDM Staff

