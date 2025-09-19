Estiva and PRAANA front Colorize’s vibrant compilation ‘Colorscapes Volume Seven’

Dive into the heart of progressive house, as acclaimed imprint Colorize dropped the seventh installment of its flagship Colorscapes compilation series today. Split into two parts, and mixed by global progressive house tastemakers Estiva and PRAANA, Volume Seven is as cathartic as it is trailblazing.

Kicking things off in style, Dutch powerhouse Estiva crafted a mix that’s both emotionally rich yet club-focused. He delivers a masterclass in melodic energy, which is a bold celebration of cutting-edge sound and global dance culture.

The second mix was formulated by US duo PRAANA, who are renowned for weaving intricate emotionality into heartwarming beats. Part Two dropped on 19 September, and showcases PRAANA’s why they’re at the forefront of progressive house. Their mix illustrates their profound artistic fervour and ability to connect with the listener’s core.

To celebrate the launch, Colorize is taking Colorscapes on the road. From London to New York, Toronto to Amsterdam, a series of magical 2025 events will bring these mixes to life with stunning visuals, world-class production, and unforgettable performances.

Stream below:

Follow Estiva:

Spotify – Youtube – Soundcloud – Facebook – X – Instagram

Follow PRAANA:

Spotify – Youtube – Facebook – X – Instagram

Follow Colorize:

Website – Spotify – X – Instagram