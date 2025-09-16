LUCRE unleashes Techno juggernaut ‘She Was There He Was There’

Techno trailblazer LUCRE has returned with an explosive new single ‘She Was There He Was There’, released on his label Sound Market.
The track is a slice of high-powered techno, supercharged with industrial grit and artistic fervour. It cements LUCRE’s growing reputation, which is characterised by an entrepreneurial, authentic and forward-moving spirit.
‘She Was There He Was There’ blends pounding kicks, erratic percussion, along with heavy, textured layers into a tight-knit techno extravaganza. Amid the chaos, a sultry female vocal cuts through, adding a layer of sensual mystique and elevating the emotional pull of the track.
Having fully immersed himself in the scene since 2020, LUCRE has gone from passionate fan to a razor-sharp producer, and ‘She Was There He Was There’ brilliantly reflects this evolution!
