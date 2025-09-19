CORPSESHOCK debut with haunting techno single ‘In Heaven’

CORPSESHOCK is the new force merging ritual with sonic alchemy. The techno trio have unveiled their debut single ‘In Heaven’ today, via the Crates from the Crypt imprint.

‘In Heaven’ is a techno feast, as it fuses hard techno, with industrial distortion and ethereal vocals. The track feels like a ritualistic offering and is a bold statement from this intriguing trio. The track features trance-inducing synths and a monstrous bassline, topped off with the sublime vocals of Mina Harker. Her lyrics repurpose David Lynch’s eerie lines from Eraserhead, reimagined for the club and secret esoteric activities. Dr. Satan adds his screamcore influence to the track too, with guttural growls and eerie hums which slice through the production with razor-sharp precision.

The single is accompanied by a brooding music video set in a hazy graveyard. Drenched in neon fog, VHS static and fake blood, the psychedelic visuals perfectly match the atmosphere and energy of the single.

