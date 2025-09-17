Coachella unveils star-studded lineup featuring Anyma’s Æden world premiere

Coachella 2026 is set to bring a powerhouse lineup of electronic music talent to the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California.

The iconic festival will take place over two weekends, from 10 – 12 April and then from 17 – 19 April 2026. Among the headline acts are Subtronics, Duke Dumont, Disclosure, Solomun, Rezz and Armin van Buuren B2B Adam Beyer. The 2026 installment will also launch the highly anticipated world premiere of Anyma’s new audio-visual spectacle Æden.

This brand new show by Anyma will take place on both Sundays, and is set to be one of his most ambitious productions to date, which blends electronic music with immersive visuals and digital art.

Tickets go on sale on Friday, 19 September at 11am PT, you can register now for access.

