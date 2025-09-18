Illenium announces 6-show run at The Sphere

Illenium will soon be the second electronic music artist to headline a residency at the Sphere in Las Vegas.

Yesterday, he announced a six show series titled Odyssey set to take place in March 2026. In tandem with the residency, he also announced his new album also named Odyssey. The forthcoming album marks his first release since his 2023 self-titled album.

The Sphere shows will take place on 5, 6, 7, 12, 13, and 14 March 2026. Presale tickets will be available from 23 September you can register here, while general sales open on 26 September.

On social media, Illenium shared his excitement; “ODYSSEY – MY NEW ALBUM SHOW, EXCLUSIVELY AT SPHERE LAS VEGAS! ODYSSEY will come to life for the first time ever, only at Sphere. Every visual, every detail, is new, original, and created just for this moment. It’s been the hardest but most rewarding process of my career. This dream began 4 years ago and I can’t believe it’s finally here. I’m so grateful to my team for pouring everything into making this come to life the past 9 months.”

