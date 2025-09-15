Hardwell drops his Ultra Japan headline performance on YouTube

The tenth anniversary of Ultra Japan took place this past weekend, and one of the highlights from the weekend was, of course, Hardwell’s headline set.

The global superstar played on the main stage on Sunday, 14 September. In typical Hardwell style, he lit up the crowd with his infectious energy and impeccable track selection.

His set included a lot of his own music and collaborations such as Hardwell ft. Mitch Crown ‘Call Me A Spaceman’, Hardwell and W&W ft. Fatman Scoop ‘Don’t Stop The Madness’ (Hardwell Rework), along with other EDM hits like Yeah Yeah Yeahs ‘Heads Will Roll’ (A-Trak Remix), and a few unreleased ID’s. Check out the full tracklist HERE

On social media, Hardwell shared his appreciation for the Japanese crowd by saying; “Tokyo your energy was INSANE!!”

The rest of the unforgettable lineup featured ARTBAT, Calvin Harris, ARGY and more. Ultra Japan took place at the Odaiba Ultra Park in Tokyo.

Watch Hardwell’s performance below:

