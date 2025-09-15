Dark Mode Light Mode
Popular Searches
Trending Now

Keep Up to Date with the Most Important News

By pressing the Subscribe button, you confirm that you have read and are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
Follow Us
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Follow Us
What are You Looking For?
Popular Searches
Trending Now

Keep Up to Date with the Most Important News

By pressing the Subscribe button, you confirm that you have read and are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
Kozlow shares tech-house cooler ‘Untitled’ on his newly launched label ANTHR FCKNG PARTY
Hardwell drops his Ultra Japan headline performance on YouTube
Alden Song and 20XII share scintillating house number ‘Spin’

Hardwell drops his Ultra Japan headline performance on YouTube

September 15, 2025
byYourEDM Staff
Hardwell / Courtesy PR

The tenth anniversary of Ultra Japan took place this past weekend, and one of the highlights from the weekend was, of course, Hardwell’s headline set. 

The global superstar played on the main stage on Sunday, 14 September. In typical Hardwell style, he lit up the crowd with his infectious energy and impeccable track selection. 

His set included  a lot of his own music and collaborations such as Hardwell ft. Mitch CrownCall Me A Spaceman’, Hardwell and W&W ft. Fatman Scoop ‘Don’t Stop The Madness’ (Hardwell Rework), along with other EDM hits like Yeah Yeah Yeahs ‘Heads Will Roll’ (A-Trak Remix), and a few unreleased ID’s. Check out the full tracklist HERE

Advertisement

On social media, Hardwell shared his appreciation for the Japanese crowd by saying; “Tokyo your energy was INSANE!!

The rest of the unforgettable lineup featured ARTBAT, Calvin Harris, ARGY and more. Ultra Japan took place at the Odaiba Ultra Park in Tokyo. 

Watch Hardwell’s performance below:

 

Follow Hardwell:

 Spotify XInstagramTikTokFacebook

September 15, 2025
byYourEDM Staff

Keep Up to Date with the Most Important News

By pressing the Subscribe button, you confirm that you have read and are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
Previous Post

Kozlow shares tech-house cooler ‘Untitled’ on his newly launched label ANTHR FCKNG PARTY

September 12, 2025
Next Post

Alden Song and 20XII share scintillating house number ‘Spin’

September 16, 2025
Advertisement

Recommended for You