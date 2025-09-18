Tomorrowland Brasil 2026 postponed to 2027

Tomorrowland Brasil organisers have moved the 2026 edition to 2027. The announcement was made due to the mainstage fire at Tomorrowland in Belgium earlier this year. Tomorrowland Brasil was set to use the same mainstage as the Belgium edition.

Festival director Mario Sérgio Albuquerque told local media outlet Veja that the 2025 edition will still take place. It will feature the ‘LIFE’ mainstage from Tomorrowland Belgium 2024.

Tomorrowland Brasil 2025 is set to take place next month from 10 – 12 October in Sao Paulo. The lineup includes ALOK, Agents of Time, Maddix, Vintage Culture, Armin van Buuren and more.

