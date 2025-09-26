Dark Mode Light Mode
Popular Searches
Trending Now

Keep Up to Date with the Most Important News

By pressing the Subscribe button, you confirm that you have read and are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
Follow Us
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Follow Us
What are You Looking For?
Popular Searches
Trending Now

Keep Up to Date with the Most Important News

By pressing the Subscribe button, you confirm that you have read and are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
Alison Wonderland postpones GHOST WORLD album release date due to "Massive delays in production"
Shitty Princess unveils dazzling new dance anthem ‘Same Stars’
Jamis talks Tomorrowland 2025, new music and shares an exclusive mix [Interview]

Shitty Princess unveils dazzling new dance anthem ‘Same Stars’

September 26, 2025
byYourEDM Staff
Shitty Princess / Courtesy PR

Shitty Princess has unveiled her vibrant new single ‘Same Stars’! Released today via the Momo Entertainment imprint, the multi-talented DJ, producer and event promotor drew influence from the 2015 dance pop era when crafting the dazzling single. The result is a fiery, uplifting EDM anthem, which unapologetically showcases Shitty Princess’s distinct soundscape and remarkable production skills. 

Known for her iconic lampshade, the anonymous Los Angeles-based artist has shared stages with the likes of Steve Aoki, Zeds Dead and Dillon Francis to name a few. Additionally, she‘s renowned for her women-led music festival titled Princessfest, which has made waves in the festival industry. 

‘Same Stars’ is led by an infectious melody and stirring vocals which pull at the listener’s heart strings, while churning up emotions of nostalgia and excitement. The track screams freedom, whimsy and an inescapable care-free atmosphere that grips the listener from beginning to end. The single is also a teaser from her forthcoming EP, set for release on 3 October 2025. The EP is available for pre-save HERE.

Advertisement

Stream ‘Same Stars’ below:

Follow Shitty Princess:

WebsiteSpotifyInstagram – TikTok

September 26, 2025
byYourEDM Staff

Keep Up to Date with the Most Important News

By pressing the Subscribe button, you confirm that you have read and are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
Previous Post

Alison Wonderland postpones GHOST WORLD album release date due to "Massive delays in production"

September 23, 2025
Next Post

Jamis talks Tomorrowland 2025, new music and shares an exclusive mix [Interview]

September 26, 2025
Advertisement

Recommended for You