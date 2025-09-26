Shitty Princess unveils dazzling new dance anthem ‘Same Stars’

Shitty Princess has unveiled her vibrant new single ‘Same Stars’! Released today via the Momo Entertainment imprint, the multi-talented DJ, producer and event promotor drew influence from the 2015 dance pop era when crafting the dazzling single. The result is a fiery, uplifting EDM anthem, which unapologetically showcases Shitty Princess’s distinct soundscape and remarkable production skills.

Known for her iconic lampshade, the anonymous Los Angeles-based artist has shared stages with the likes of Steve Aoki, Zeds Dead and Dillon Francis to name a few. Additionally, she‘s renowned for her women-led music festival titled Princessfest, which has made waves in the festival industry.

‘Same Stars’ is led by an infectious melody and stirring vocals which pull at the listener’s heart strings, while churning up emotions of nostalgia and excitement. The track screams freedom, whimsy and an inescapable care-free atmosphere that grips the listener from beginning to end. The single is also a teaser from her forthcoming EP, set for release on 3 October 2025. The EP is available for pre-save HERE.

