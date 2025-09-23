Dark Mode Light Mode
Alison Wonderland postpones GHOST WORLD album release date due to “Massive delays in production”

September 23, 2025
byYourEDM Staff
Alison Wonderland / Alison Wonderland Facebook

Alison Wonderland announced on yesterday that her album release date has been pushed back.

The album, titled GHOST WORLD, was initially meant to be released on 3 October, however the artist explained that due to delays with production she decided to postpone the release to fulfill her vision of a proper album roll out.

In a statement posted on her socials, the producer and DJ shared that “Due to massive delays in production and issues that are beyond my control, I have had to move my album GHOST WORLD to December 5”. Check out the full statement below.

GHOST WORLD will be Alison Wonderland’s fourth studio album, and follows her third album Loner which dropped in 2022

 

Follow Alison Wonderland:

September 23, 2025
byYourEDM Staff

