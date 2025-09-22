Dark Mode Light Mode
Nia Archives and Clipz team up on ‘Maia Maia’

September 22, 2025
byYourEDM Staff

London-based producer Nia Archives dropped a hot new single with Jungle stalwart Clipz.

‘Maia Maia’ is another step in Nia Archives’ dive into Brazilian rhythms, picking up where her previous 2022 hit ‘Baianá’ left off. The single landed fresh off the heels of her NTS show last week, where she invited Bristol-based Clipz as a guest. Nia has also just unveiled plans for her biggest Up Ya Archives Warehouse Project yet, which will take over Manchester on November 15th with an epic five-room, 10-hour marathon.

Stream ‘Maia Maia’ below:

Follow Nia Archives:

SpotifyInstagramX

Follow Clipz:

Spotify FacebookInstagram

 

September 22, 2025
byYourEDM Staff

September 22, 2025
