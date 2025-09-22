Dark Mode Light Mode
Popular Searches
Trending Now

Keep Up to Date with the Most Important News

By pressing the Subscribe button, you confirm that you have read and are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
Follow Us
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Follow Us
What are You Looking For?
Popular Searches
Trending Now

Keep Up to Date with the Most Important News

By pressing the Subscribe button, you confirm that you have read and are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
NGHTMRE explores chaos and clarity with sophomore album MINDFULL [Interview]
Anyma curates new Afterlife compilation ‘Quantum Echoes: Part 1’
Nia Archives and Clipz team up on 'Maia Maia'

Anyma curates new Afterlife compilation ‘Quantum Echoes: Part 1’

September 22, 2025
byYourEDM Staff
Anyma / Anyma Facebook

Afterlife has shared its new compilation Quantum Echoes Part I. Curated by Anyma, this release marks the dawn of his ambitious Quantum era; a leap into a future where music, technology and emotion collide.

The compilation fuses heavyweight names with rising stars, capturing the label’s signature blend of innovation and atmosphere. Familiar Afterlife icons return in force, namely Adriatique, Argy, Kevin de Vries and Cassian who each contribute transcendental tracks to the compilation.

The Quantum era is a profound revolution in how electronic music can reflect, challenge, and connect us in an increasingly digital world.

Advertisement

Stream the compilation below:

 

 

September 22, 2025
byYourEDM Staff

Keep Up to Date with the Most Important News

By pressing the Subscribe button, you confirm that you have read and are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
Previous Post

NGHTMRE explores chaos and clarity with sophomore album MINDFULL [Interview]

September 22, 2025
Next Post

Nia Archives and Clipz team up on 'Maia Maia'

September 22, 2025
Advertisement

Recommended for You