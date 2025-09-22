Anyma curates new Afterlife compilation ‘Quantum Echoes: Part 1’

Afterlife has shared its new compilation Quantum Echoes Part I. Curated by Anyma, this release marks the dawn of his ambitious Quantum era; a leap into a future where music, technology and emotion collide.

The compilation fuses heavyweight names with rising stars, capturing the label’s signature blend of innovation and atmosphere. Familiar Afterlife icons return in force, namely Adriatique, Argy, Kevin de Vries and Cassian who each contribute transcendental tracks to the compilation.

The Quantum era is a profound revolution in how electronic music can reflect, challenge, and connect us in an increasingly digital world.

Stream the compilation below: