EDC Thailand drops 2026 lineup with deadmau5, YDG, Zedd and more!

EDC Thailand has just announced a gargantuan lineup for their 2026 edition!

The full lineup was released yesterday, and sees the likes of deadmau5, FISHER, Tïesto and ZEDD as headliners, with a massive B2B with Axwell and Sebastian Ingrosso.

The festival is scheduled to take place across three days at Rhythm Park, Phuket from 16 – 18 January 2026. Additionally, tickets for next year’s installment go back on sale from Wednesday, 24 September at 8pm PT.

The rest of the lineup is equally as tantalising as the headline acts, from Knock2, to Loud Luxury, YDG, SVDDEN DEATH, Sub Zero Project, Wilkinson, Tape B and more, EDC Thailand has got you covered! Check out the full lineup below:

