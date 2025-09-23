Dark Mode Light Mode
EDC Thailand drops 2026 lineup with deadmau5, YDG, Zedd and more!

September 23, 2025
byYourEDM Staff
EDC Thailand / EDC Thailand Facebook

EDC Thailand has just announced a gargantuan lineup for their 2026 edition!

The full lineup was released yesterday, and sees the likes of deadmau5, FISHER, Tïesto and ZEDD as headliners, with a massive B2B with Axwell and Sebastian Ingrosso

The festival is scheduled to take place across three days at Rhythm Park, Phuket from 1618 January 2026. Additionally, tickets for next year’s installment go back on sale from Wednesday, 24 September at 8pm PT.

Advertisement

The rest of the lineup is equally as tantalising as the headline acts, from Knock2, to Loud Luxury, YDG, SVDDEN DEATH, Sub Zero Project, Wilkinson, Tape B and more, EDC Thailand has got you covered! Check out the full lineup below:

Follow EDC Thailand:

WebsiteInstagramFacebookX

September 23, 2025
byYourEDM Staff

