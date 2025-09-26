Marten Lou and CamelPhat share emotionally poignant single ‘Save Me’

Melodic house maestro Marten Lou and GRAMMY-nominated duo CamelPhat have unveiled a colossal new single today ‘Save Me’, released on Warner Music.

The single brilliantly balances the ebb and flow of euphoria and brooding emotion, while it’s also a masterclass in production and sound design. The moving track is centred around the theme of loss and dependence, and although it tugs quite powerfully at the listener’s heart strings, Marten Lou and CamelPhat have crafted it in such a powerful manner that it feels equally as uplifting.

The single features distinct Afro house rhythms, along with melodic house textures. The energy is vigorous, yet controlled with precision, ideal for peak time shenanigans or early morning moments. ‘Save Me’ also marks a full circle moment for the artists, as CamelPhat were early supporters of Marten Lou’s music.

