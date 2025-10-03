Klur shares striking sophomore album ‘After The Rain’

Melodic house maestro Klur (Patrik Kindvall) has unveiled his second album today titled After The Rain. The album was released on esteemed melodic and progressive imprint Colorize, and showcases Klur’s incredible artistic evolution.

After The Rain follows Klur’s revered 2022 debut album Visions, and expands on his sublime exploration of atmospheric, heart-centred music. The album merges organic textures with emotive melodies, along with deftly layered production and sound design. Across 9 tracks, Klur showcases maturity and a distinct knack for conveying emotion.

The album features a slew of already released singles, including the psychedelic ‘Sequoia’ and a collaboration with LA-based vocalist LeyeT on ‘Impossible’. Other stand out collaborations include the title track, which features Norwegian composer Ole-Bjørn Talstad.

After The Rain is another formidable offering in Klur’s catalogue, and cements his place as one to watch in the melodic and progressive arena.

Stream below:

TRACKLIST:

Klur & Ole-Bjørn Talstad – After The Rain

Klur & LeyeT – Impossible

Klur – Seamount

Klur – Sequoia

Klur & BJOERN – Unbound

Klur & LeyeT – Tidal Wave

Klur – Drifting

Klur – Encryption

Klur – Laniakea

