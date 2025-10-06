CamelPhat share live set recorded on a luxury yacht in Ibiza: Watch

To close out the 2025 Ibiza Summer, UK duo CamelPhat have shared a mesmerising live set recorded in Ibiza.

The intimate set was recorded on a luxury yacht, just off the coast of Ibiza. Spanning nearly two hours long, CamelPhat treat viewers and the lucky audience to a vibrant, wholesome soundscape driven by funk and groove-induced rhythms.

With clear blue skies, picturesque waters and iconic Ibiza scenery, only a select few were invited to be part of the audience for this momentous occasion. Clad in all white, the audience appears to be having the time of their lives as CamelPhat do their thing behind the decks.

On social media, the duo shared; “Perfect ending to a perfect summer of Tuesday’s in Ibiza. Big love to the team at Pacha for putting up this amazing Yacht Party off the coast of the best island in the world. Join us this Tuesday for our closing party”

Stream the set below:

