Large, major festivals like Coachella have a responsibility to the environment when they have hundreds of thousands of people crowding into a small area over the course of two weekends. Trash, leftover tents, gasses released into the atmosphere by tens of thousands of vehicles in a condensed space… it adds up. Moving toward their 2020 festival weekend in April, the Indio festival is at least doing something by reducing the use of single-use plastic.





Contigo, a leading innovator of water bottles, travel mugs and kids bottles, today announced a partnership with Coachella to become the festival’s official reusable bottle partner in 2020. The collaboration brings together two passionate brands in an effort to reduce single-use PET plastic and encourage reusability throughout the festival and beyond.

“We’re thrilled to team up with Coachella and bring our initiative to reduce single-use plastic bottles to one of the country’s most culturally relevant music and arts events,” said Dave Lew, Vice President of Marketing, Contigo. “This partnership provides an unprecedented incredible opportunity to champion reusability and encourage people to make a change that positively impacts our environment.”

In addition to lessening single-use plastics at Coachella, Contigo embarked on the partnership to raise awareness of the environmental impact every person leaves on the planet. With the purchase of the Coachella x Contigo AUTOSEAL® Limited Edition Festival Water Bottle, festival goers can not only help reduce single-use PET plastic at Coachella but can reduce their mark long after the festival is over.

Attendees can purchase the water bottle either at the festival or at coachella.com. Those who are not attending but still would like to do their part by reducing on-the-go beverage waste can purchase the limited-edition festival bottle on GoContigo.com.

Photo courtesy of Coachella