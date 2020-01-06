Ever since The Real Bros of Simi Valley wrapped up season 2 we’ve been straight up not having a good time. But that’s all about to change — as Getter just revealed the release date for the show’s much anticipated season 3.





New episodes of The Real Bros drop on Valentine’s Day, February 14, 2020 via Facebook Watch. If you’re not all caught up, there’s still plenty of time to binge — the second season can be watched in full via the same platform here and the first season is available via YouTube here.

Last season, Getter’s character Bryce tried to fight an actual baby. We can’t wait to finally see what kind of shenanigans he and his bros, Xander (Jimmy Tatro), Duncan (Nick Coletti), and Wade (Cody Ko), get into this time around.

Save the date!