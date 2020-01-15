Diplo is set to give a keynote speech at SXSW 2020.





As one of dance music’s brightest shining stars, Diplo has a wealth of knowledge and experience to share with Austin. Though he’s given no hints (yet) as to what he might address, the multifaceted producer could tackle anything from his solo career to Major Lazer to his more recent collaborative venture with Labrinth and Sia, LSD and beyond.

Other newly announced speakers for this year’s SXSW include Gabo Arora, Laurene Powell Jobs, Sonic Youth bassist-singer Kim Gordon, and Pink Floyd founder Roger Waters. Plus, Chic’s Nile Rodgers with Hipgnosis Songs founder Merck Mercuriadis, Benny Blanco and more.

SXSW’s chief programming officer Hugh Forrest said, per Billboard:

From amplifying social change to remake our lives and communities better to imagining new ways to leverage technology in storytelling, we’re truly excited about the programming that we’ve announced today. The creative and bold innovative talent speaking at SXSW this year continues to provide a compelling destination for people across industries to gather and engage with strong vision for our future.

The 2020 installment of SXSW conference and festivals takes place over March 13 – 22, 2020.

Get more info and register here.

Source: Billboard | Photo via Rukes.com