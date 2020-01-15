Tomorrowland Winter is calling on DJs for the opportunity to play the music festival this March!





One of the event’s main partners, RIFFX, has opened submissions for French DJs interested in playing Tomorrowland Winter. Not only will this be the opportunity of a lifetime for the top DJ, but they’ll set the pace for the 2020 installment with a full 1-hour set.

To participate, DJs must submit the following before February 8, 2020:

2 mixes

1 live video (optional but highly recommended!)

Contestants may invite their friends and supporters to vote via the RIFFX website. From there, five finalists will be selected among the 25 that obtain the most votes. One very lucky DJ will be invited to open Tomorrowland Winter on the Garden of Madness stage on March 17 at 7 pm.

Tomorrowland Winter’s next installment, The Book of Wisdom: The Frozen Chapter takes place in the beautiful Alpe d’Huez, France over March 14 – 21, 2020.

Learn more and enter here.

Tomorrowland Winter DJ Contest

