Grammys president and CEO Deborah Dugan has been placed on “administrative leave” after being accused of misconduct.





As the first woman in her position, and of just six months, the media’s eyebrows are raised just days out from the annual awards show. Though details on the incident remain incredibly elusive, one thing is for sure — Dugan plans on firing back and promises to “expose” what led to her leave.

The Recording Academy wrote in a statement to the The Associated Press:

In light of concerns raised to the Recording Academy Board of Trustees, including a formal allegation of misconduct by a senior female member of the Recording Academy team, the board has placed Recording Academy President and CEO Deborah Dugan on administrative leave, effective immediately. The board has also retained two independent third-party investigators to conduct independent investigations of the allegations.

Dugan’s lawyer Bryan Freedman has since responded:

What has been reported is not nearly the story that needs to be told. When our ability to speak is not restrained by a 28-page contract and legal threats, we will expose what happens when you ‘step up’ at the Recording Academy, a public nonprofit

The 62nd Grammy Awards air January 26 on CBS. Performers include Ariana Grande, Billie Eilish, Demi Lovato, Aerosmith, Tyler, the Creator, Lizzo and more. See the full list of nominees here.

