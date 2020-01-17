For the past couple of years, posting theories about the downfall of SoundCloud has been on trend. And after a couple years of questionable business and constant reports of erroneous takedowns, no one could be blamed for thinking the massive streaming platform was on a downward trajectory, despite its seeming “too big to fail” status.





Today, in a filing given to Music Business Worldwide by SoundCloud, the company revealed that “in Q4 2019, the firm’s 12-monthly gross revenue run-rate exceeded $200m for the first time in history.”

Year over year, SoundCloud posted higher revenues and continued loss reductions that it attributes to a variety of factors, including the expansion of its SoundCloud Premier monetization. A smaller staff count also contributed to less in payroll, employing 240 people on average (€25.8m), down from 307 in the prior year (€34.5m).

What does all of this ultimately mean? With over 200 million tracks on the platform, listened to by a combined audience of more than 100 million (after partnering with Pandora as its exclusive U.S. advertising and sales partner), SoundCloud isn’t going anywhere anytime soon.

