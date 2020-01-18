The Story of Hardwell is about to unfold, as Revealed Recordings teases a new album packed with the superstar DJ/producer’s greatest hits.





Hardwell classics “Spaceman,” “Apollo,” and “Zero 76” are confirmed for the forthcoming release. Plus, Hardwell and Dyro’s collaboration with Bright Lights, “Never Say Goodbye.” The rest of the tracklist remains undisclosed and it’s uncertain at this point if the compilation will include any new material — we can only hope.

Hardwell took a huge step back from touring in 2018, but that has allowed him even more studio time. Years from now, we may be treated to another chapter of Hardwell’s story.

“I want to come back stronger than ever,” he previously wrote in a statement, “but for now, I’m just going to be me for a while.”

Check back here on January 31 to experience The Story of Hardwell thus far. Pre-register below.

The Story of Hardwell Coming Soon

Photo via Rukes.com