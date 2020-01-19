Aussie Artists Band Together for ‘Make It Rain: A Benefit for Australian Fires’ Charity Show

The upcoming event thrown by Insomniac features 100% Aussie artists and 100% of the profits will go to charity. Artists include What So Not, VASSY, Pnau, Nina Las Vegas, Hook N Sling , tyDi, VASSY, Stafford Brothers, Yolanda be cool, GG MAGREE, Feenixpawl, BROOKE EVERS, plus very special guests.

The event’s description reads:

MAKE IT RAIN is taking over Academy LA for a stellar night to raise desperately needed funds for bushfire relief initiatives. With performances from top Aussie artists plus some VERY special surprise guests, this epic setlist won’t be repeated. Early bird tickets are available now, so grab your mates and your dancing shoes – let’s MAKE IT RAIN!

It all goes down at Academy LA on Wednesday, January 29th. Fans unable to attend will be able to hear the broadcast on SiriusXM Diplo’s Revolution on Saturday, February 1.

Get tickets here and visit www.makeitrainevent.com for more information.

Photo via Rukes.com