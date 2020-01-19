Daft Punk‘s debut studio album Homework celebrates 23 years!





Though the duo consisting of Thomas Bangalter and Guy-Manuel de Homem-Christo didn’t technically break out until their second album, Discovery — Homework best celebrates the project’s early roots. The record, which released on January 20, 1997 via Virgin Records and Soma Quality Recordings, showcased Daft Punk in their rawest form, before they blew up.

It should be noted, Homework came prior to the producers’ transformation into robots, a groundbreaking concept they first introduced in 1999. Before there ever was “One More Time” and “Harder, Better, Faster, Stronger” — this was the sound that defined Daft Punk.

Listen below to Homework in its entirety, featuring iconic tracks like “Da Funk,” “Oh Yeah,” and “Around The World.” Let us know your favorite in the comments!

Daft Punk – Homework