Avicii collaborator Sandro Cavazza has announced a new version of his unreleased collaboration with the late Swedish producer, “Forever Yours,” finished with the help of Kygo, will be officially released this Friday.





At the Avicii tribute concert late last year, during Cavazza’s set, before playing the song, he addressed the crowd: “So this [is a] song, a song that I was working on with Tim, but never got to finish. So for tonight, for this very night, me and [Kygo] put it together for you guys. It’s called ‘Forever Yours.’”

Now, that version will be officially released. Cavazza wrote on social media:

This version of Forever Yours is a Tribute to Tim that me and Kygo have put together to honor what he has meant to both of us. The music we made together has changed my life and my perspective of music. He was Kygo’s biggest Idol and biggest inspiration and that’s what has made this Tribute possible.

We’re releasing this song together with Tim’s family and the proceeds from the track will go to the nonprofit Tim Bergling Foundation which benefits organizations that support mental health issues, suicide prevention and education, wildlife conservation and other issues that Tim had an interest in and passion for.

You can pre-save the song here.

Photo: Sean Eriksson