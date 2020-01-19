For the techno lover who has everything — behold the Carl Cox-inspired watch.





The Zenith Defy 21 Carl Cox Edition was recently unveiled at WatchWeek Dubai 2020.

To match the notoriety of the world renowned DJ, the design features a sleek, carbon body and a matte black face, detailed via DJ Mag, with a design meant to resemble a vinyl record.

And the best part — the watch’s accents light up green under UV light, so it quite literally glows up in the club! Perfect for DJs and fans alike.

This designer watch will set you back £17,000. That’s almost $19,000 with the current exchange rate.

The run has been limited to just 200 watches. More info here.

H/T: DJ Mag