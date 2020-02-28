Drum & bass is a stereotypically tricky genre to produce, with a fanbase that demands high quality songs and a drive to create increasingly intricate tracks. Of course this isn’t always the case, but when someone like Flume says he might try his hand at the genre, it’s hard not to get excited.





The Aussie producer went on George FM last year as the station prepared to count down their top 100 Drum & Bass songs of all time for the DnB Hundy to talk about drum & bass. He talks about his love of Sub Focus and Netsky, and when asked if he would ever do a drum & bass track, emphatically he says, “Fuck yeah!”

“I actually just did one,” he said. “Happened to be the last track I did, I was working with Toro y Moi messing about on some songs and we did a little drum & bass thing. But it’s early days, it might never see the light of day.”

That interview was shared in October last year, but Flume just shared it again today with a face-with-monocle emoji, hinting that maybe it will actually see the light of day? Soon?

We’ll have to wait and see, but this was definitely no random post.

Photo: Matsu