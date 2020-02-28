One of David Guetta‘s masterpiece classics, “Love Don’t Let Me Go” featuring Chris Willis, just turned 18 years old. Nearly two decades later, the production holds its own as strong as ever.





The track was released as the second single from his debut studio album, Just a Little More Love, in 2002. Though Guetta didn’t see real commercial success until his third album, Pop Life, in 2007, his next big hit was “Love Is Gone,” also featuring Willis.

From there, the rest is history — One Love came out in 2009 and its follow up a year later, and then Nothing but the Beat 2.0 in 2011.

Time flies when you’re listening to good music! Enjoy!

David Guetta – Love Don’t Let Me Go (ft. Chris Willis)

Photo via Rukes.com