Louis The Child just announced their biggest collab of their career! “Every Color” with Foster the People will come out March 4.





This will be LTC’s second single of 2020, and easily their biggest collab ever. Having already worked with the likes of Wrabel and Elohim, Foster the People is a thousand-fold step up for the Chicago duo. It will also be Foster the People’s first feature on an electronic producer’s track, though Mark Foster alone was a featured artist on Madeon’s “Nonsense” in 2015.

“Every Color” is the next single out from the duo’s debut album, due out this year.

Photo by Galen Oakes / ESPN Images